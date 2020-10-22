There are few constants in life, but change is one of them. Avoiding the short-term discomfort caused by change might mean losing out on a great opportunity.
A change in perspective and taking a different approach can unlock the rewards of change. Join Emporia Presbyterian Manor for one of two free virtual events to explore the Psychology of Change in November.
Counselor, coach and private-practice psychotherapist Jeffrey L. Wilson will take an in-depth look at the psychology behind change. You’ll learn about the types of change and how to cope with each. We’ll also delve into the cost of change and discuss methods to demystify it.
This free virtual event will be offered twice, 2 p.m. November 5, and again at 5:30 p.m. November 10. Choose the time that’s most convenient for you and register online at www.EmporiaPresbyterianManor.org/events-activities. You’ll receive your own unique link to the presentation and instructions for how to join the event. Don’t wait as seats are extremely limited.
The Psychology of Change is part of Presbyterian Manor’s Just Ask lifelong learning program featuring speakers and topics of interest to seniors and their adult children.
To learn more about Emporia Presbyterian Manor, or if you have any questions regarding registration please contact Crystal Stock at 620-343-2613 or cstock@pmma.org.
