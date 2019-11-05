All votes in Lyon County have been tallied. Of 19,504 registered voters in the county, 5,346 were cast — a total of 27.41 percent.
*Winners denoted in bold
UNOFFICIAL FINAL TALLY (elections are not official until canvassed by the county commission):
Emporia Public Schools Bond:
Yes: 2,514
No: 1,450
Emporia City Commission: (3 seats)
Joni Austenfeld: 1,003
Susan Brinkman: 1,755
Rob Gilligan: 2,107
Lisa Hudson-Brittain: 1,164
Becky Jaggard Smith: 1,810
Todd Maddox: 805
Write-in: 22
USD 253 Board of Education: (4 seats)
Jeremy Dorsey: 2,070
Art Gutierrez Jr.: 2,656
Mallory Koci: 1,716
Jeff Lutes: 1,422
Grant C. Riles: 2,034
Leslie Seeley: 2,420
Write-in total: 49
USD 251 School Board District 1, Position 1: (1 seat)
Gary Heine: 166
Wendy Linsey: 136
USD 251 District 2, Position 2: (1 seat)
David Goldsmith Jr.: 141
Lynn McAllister: 80
USD 251 District 3, Position 3: (1 seat)
Angela Anderson: 184
Erin Calhoun-Piper: 71
Matt Gehring: 67
USD 251 At-large (1 seat)
Matt Horton: 439
Thomas Cushing: 416
USD 252 Position 1 (1 seat)
Gene Windle: 196
Amanda Bess: 178
James Cole D Cassity: 68
USD 252 Position 4 (1 seat)
Kevin J. Flott: 427
Write-in total: 4
USD 252 Position 5 (1 seat)
Emily Darbyshire: 424
Write-in total: 5
USD 252 at large (1 seat)
Charles Steffes: 412
Write-in total 11
City of Admire Council (2 seats)
Robert D. Reust: 34
Write-in totals: 15
City of Allen Mayor
Charles Eastman: 48
City of Allen Council (2 seats)
Sidney S. Conger: 34
Write-in total: 27
City of Hartford Mayor
Kenny Hamman: 81
Write-in total 7
Hartford City Council Position 1
Jennifer Hamman: 60
Write-in total: 27
Hartford City Council Position 3:
Lori Fields: 88
Write-in total 3
Hartford City Council Position 5:
Yvonne R. Gardner: 90
Write-in total: 0
Americus City Council (3 seats)
Nicky Nuessen: 124
Larry (Stonie) Birk: 102
Veronica Dean: 75
Kayla Burton: 80
Jason Dye: 54
Bushong City Council (3 seats)
Aaron C. Atchison: 4
Henry Freeman: 4
Manuel L. Jackson: 4
Neosho Rapids City Council (5 seats)
Larry W. Massenthin: 37
Karla J. Mendoza: 41
Brian Shank: 51
Dallas Shepherd: 45
Write-in total: 53
Olpe City Council (2 seats)
Kyle Cole: 81
Write-in total: 14
Reading City Council (3 seats)
Marc Atchison: 26
Malonne Davies: 43
Billy D. Paige: 40
Write-in total: 33
Constitutional Amendment:
Yes: 3,237
No: 1,608
(5) comments
I hope our new elected officials push the county to adopt online payment of property taxes. Our current paper system is obsolete and ridiculous. Congratulations!
We now have proof that USD253 parents love their children more than USD251 parents.
No, we have proof that our patrons examined the proposed bond issue and decided that it was the best path for the district. 251's patrons decided differently.
It does say “Emporia” races. I guess they don’t care about anywhere else
How about north lyon county school board?
