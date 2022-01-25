WICHITA — A New Mexico man was sentenced to 156 months in prison for drug trafficking, nearly two years after he was arrested near Emporia.
According to court documents, in Sept. 2021, 35-year-old Eric A. Estrada, 35, of Hobbs, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intention to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Estrada was arrested in July 2020 after the Kansas Highway Patrol pulled over two vehicles traveling together on Interstate 35 near Emporia for traffic violations.
Estrada was driving a Nissan Sentra registered to the person driving the other vehicle, a Nissan Altima. Troopers discovered approximately 15 kilograms of cocaine and 15 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Altima.
The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecuted the case.
