A Topeka man was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle motorcycle accident in north Lyon County Sunday afternoon.
Charles Gaddy, 27, was traveling westbound on K-99 negotiating a curve around 2:48 p.m. when according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, he left the roadway to the right and crashed into the east ditch.
KHP said the accident occurred at mile marker 130, about four miles north of Admire.
Gaddy was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka with suspected minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.