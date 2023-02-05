A Madison couple vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had a front seat to history over the weekend.
Jason and Amy McClelland had a bird's eye view of the Chinese balloon being taken down by a U.S. military missile Saturday. Amy said the planes started circling the balloon about 30 minutes before it was struck and taken down over the Atlantic Ocean.
The McClellands said their Sirius XM radio was temporarily down while everything was taking place.
The Chinese surveillance balloon first passed into U.S. airspace on Jan. 28, just north of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. Bloomberg News reported that the ballon traveled east across the northern part of the state, then into the far northwest of Canadian airspace on Jan. 30. It swung south back into the U.S. again above northern Idaho on Jan. 31.
The balloon was disclosed by the Biden administration until Feb. 2, when it was floating over Montana. Bloomberg said the location is sensitive, since the state is home to the Air Force’s 341st Missile Wing and its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.
"China’s foreign ministry, in turn, denied that the balloon was used for surveillance, instead saying that it was a civilian airship used for meteorological and other scientific research," Bloomberg reported. "It said the airship’s limited maneuverability and westerly winds caused it to be accidentally blown off-course into the U.S. In response, U.S. defense officials said they are confident the balloon was a surveillance device seeking to monitor sensitive military sites."
The balloon also passed over Kansas, spotted in the northeast town of Sabetha.
On Saturday, the U.S. dispatched a single F-22 fighter to 58,000 feet that fired an Aim-9X Sidewinder missile. The balloon, which was floating between 60,000 and 65,000 feet, was shot down within U.S. airspace at 2:39 p.m. on Feb. 4. Film footage of the process showed the balloon popping and the equipment it was carrying crashing into the ocean.
China was not given any advance notice before the balloon was shot down.
While U.S. President Joe Biden initially authorized the balloon to be shot down on Feb. 1, it was on the condition that it be accomplished without undue risk to U.S. civilians below. That meant the action could only happen when it was traveling over the water. Officials contemplated bringing down the balloon as it floated over sparsely populated areas of Montana, but that plan was shelved due to safety reasons. The “sizable” object could cause widespread damage, they said. In fact, it created a debris field with a seven-mile radius when it was shot down.
Surveillance ballons have been used for reconnaissance purposes for centuries. The practice became widespread during World War I and was used extensively during the Cold War, when the U.S. launched hundreds of balloons to gather intelligence on the Soviet Union and China. While their use has declined with the rise of unmanned drones and satellites, many countries still employ spy balloons. The Pentagon is expanding investment in high-altitude inflatables, Politico reported last year. Modern balloons, like those of the U.S., have the ability to not only capture images but intercept communications. They can also extend cellular service and the range of drones and other military assets. A senior Biden administration official told Bloomberg News that the balloon has a small motor and propellers, distinguishing it from other devices that generally are not maneuverable.
It's unclear if the balloon was a viable security threat.
American officials have asserted that the balloon has limited ability to collect additional meaningful data beyond what the Chinese can already gather through their satellite network. Still, Biden administration officials have told Bloomberg News they believe Chinese surveillance balloons are able to photograph facilities from different angles than satellites, providing a unique advantage. The dirigibles can also be deployed unexpectedly — so the U.S. has less time to hide assets they are hoping to keep secret – and often have infrared sensors that provide different information than satellites. U.S. defense officials also said that they were able to take “immediate steps to protect against the balloon’s collection of sensitive information,” mitigating its intelligence value to China. The U.S. has also said it learned technical details about the device and its surveillance capabilities, with more information potentially to be gleaned in a “relatively short time” after it’s recovered from the ocean.
Bloomberg said "it remains unclear what this means for relations between the two nations. Biden and his administration have faced a barrage of criticism from Republicans saying his administration is weak on China, and should have gotten rid of the balloon immediately. That could mean greater congressional pressure to act tough on China and another tit-for-tat round of retaliatory measures that risk spiraling out of control."
