The Emporia Animal Shelter was closed Wednesday for an emergency intake of 15 cats and three dogs. The animals had been left locked in an abandoned storage unit.
According to Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille, shelter staff were informed around 9:30 a.m. by dispatchers that Emporia Police Department officers would be bringing in "about a dozen cats and a few dogs."
Multiple officers arrives to the shelter between 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. with 15 cats and three dogs, ranging in size, color, health and age.
"There animals were locked in an abandoned storage unit within the city for about a full day or so, from what we've been told," Achille said.
Given their circumstances, Achille said the health of the animals seemed to be "decent," while temperaments range from "very scared to friendly." The animals appear to be unaltered.
"We are going through our health assessments currnetly of them, along with caring for our already strained shelter program that is beyond our capacity for care," she said. "Officers are still very much working on the case and discussing possible cruelty charges."
Achille said this situation was another call for help from the community to report only "absolute emergency animal calls to dispatch and the shelter at this moment."
"We really need more helpers and rockstar-amazing pet owners in our community," she added.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.