The Knute Rockne Memorial Society of Kansas will commemorate the 90th Anniversary of the tragic Airplane Crash in the Flint Hills of Kansas that took the lives of Coach Knute Rockne and seven other men. The date of the crash was March 31, 1931.
The other men who perished with Rockne on that fateful day were: Waldo Miller, H.J. Christen, John Happer, Spencer Goldthwaite, CA. Robrecht, Robert Fry (the pilot), and Herman Mathias (the co-pilot).
The 90th Commemorative Event will be held on Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. in the Chase County Historical Museum in Cottonwood Falls. The event is available remotely by clicking on the following ZOOM link:
https://kansas.zoom.us/j/97887951336---Meeting ID: 978 8795 1336---Passcode: 570525
The Program will include remarks by Notre Dame graduate, Jerry McKenna, a world renowned Sculptor, who has created 11 Rockne Sculptures and Busts; Rockne’s grandsons, Nils Rockne and Knute Rockne III; Notre Dame All-American football player, Reggie Brooks and Blair Kerkhoff, Hall of Fame Sportswriter with the Kansas City Star.
Kerkhoff will deliver the keynote address.
Father Matt Nagle of Emporia State University and Father Paul Doyle of the University of Notre Dame will offer prayers at the event.
The late Easter Heathman, the man who took care of the Rockne Monument Site for 34 years and escorted more than 800 visitors to the site, will be honored with a video tribute.
The Knute Rockne Memorial Society of Kansas was established in 1932, within a year of the death of Coach Rockne by Rockne’s close friend and fellow Notre Dame Alum, Dr. D. M. Nigro of Kansas City.
For several years, Dr. Nigro led an annual pilgrimage to the crash site on March 4, Rockne’s Birthday. He also spearheaded efforts that resulted in a monument being placed at the crash site in 1935 and a memorial marker at the Matfield Green Rest stop on the Kansas turnpike in 1965.
Beginning in 1991, Easter Heathman coordinated the effort of the Memorial Society to conduct an event every five years at the Crash Site Monument.
For more information regarding the event, contact Bernie Kish, Executive Director of the Rockne Memorial Society of Kansas at 785-764-1874, or Bkish@ku.edu.
