Marvin Eugene Mader, 81, of Russell, Kansas, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.
Surviving family include his daughter, Robin Walters and husband Jon of Katy, Texas; son, Michael Mader and wife Brenda of Topeka, Kansas; daughter, Cassie Karst and husband Kirk of Russell, Kansas; son, Raymond Curtis Mader and wife Kristy of Russell, Kansas; sister, Cynthia Meitler and husband Dick of Great Bend, Kansas; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vicky on October 13, 2016; and one grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Russell, Kansas. Visitation and viewing will be from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the mortuary. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell.
Memorials may be given to the Humane Society of the High Plains and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral
services.
