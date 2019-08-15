Wilma (Woody) and Alan Kusmaul of Emporia will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The couple was married Aug. 15, 1959 at the First Baptist Church in Emporia.
Mrs. Kusmaul is a homemaker. She worked in retail before she retired.
Mr. Kusmaul was a farmer and rancher. He is retired.
Their children are Pat and Glenda Van Syoc of Topeka; and Janet Knaus of Bolivar, Missouri.
Their grandchildren are Pamela and Jovar King of Shawnee; Brian and Sayra Van Syoc of Topeka; Derik and Alex Green of Roseville, California; and Jacey Vangel of Joplin, Missouri. Great-grandchildren are Unique King and Ethan Campbell.
Cards may be sent to 1321 Grand St., Emporia, KS, 66801.
