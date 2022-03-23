Special to The Gazette
The greater Emporia Community Foundation Match Day returns on Nov. 14 for its ninth year and applications from charitable organizations interested in participating are due 5 p.m. Friday.
Applications are available via the Foundation’s website at www.emporiacf.org, calling the office at 620-342-9304 or stop by the ECF office. Organizations must have an annual operating budget of $175,000 or less to qualify and benefit the communities served by the ECF, which includes Lyon and surrounding counties.
Organizations applying for Match Day must have an ECF fund. Applications may be submitted electronically or delivered to the Emporia Community Foundation office at 527 Commercial St., Suite B.
Almost $1.9 million has been generated for 39 greater Emporia area non-profits over the past eight years. The ECF is excited once again to provide area nonprofits the unique experience that has become one of the major giving events for the Emporia community. Last year’s checks totaling over $455,700 and were distributed to 25 charitable organizations on the nationally recognized day of Giving Tuesday — the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.
The greater Emporia 2022 Match Day brings together diverse networks of people and charitable causes to encourage and amplify small acts of kindness in the service of changing our community and our world for the better. It is the communities’ opportunity to celebrate giving and work together for good.
For additional information about Match Day, call the ECF at 620-342-9304, check their Facebook page or go to their website at www.emporiacf.org.
