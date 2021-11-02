Norma Jean Hostetter Nickel, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, went to her Lord and to reunite with her husband, Ralph, on October 28, 2021, at the age of 94.
Norma is survived by three sons that include Bruce Nickel, Houston, Texas; Chris (Brenda) Nickel, Olpe, Kansas; and Mark Nickel, Lenexa, Kansas. Additionally, Norma is survived by her grandchildren and their spouses and children that include Emily (Craig) Farley, Rye, and Adalyn, Lawrence, Kansas; Meagan (Matt) Butler and Kennedy, Houston, Texas; Sean (Samantha) Nickel and Owen, Bartlesville, Oklahoma; and Ryan (Mary Kate) Nickel, Baldwin, and Walter, Dallas, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Judy (Dennis) Perkins, Neodesha, Kansas, and her brother, Gary (Sandra) Hostetter, Carrollton, Georgia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. On November 24, 1999, two weeks after Ralph and Norma celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary, Ralph lost his battle with cancer. In addition to her husband, Norma’s parents and her sister, Frances Thorne, preceded her in death.
Norma has enjoyed a vibrant, active life! She was born on March 27, 1927, to Gertrude and Frank Hostetter and spent an adventuresome childhood with her two sisters and one brother as the eldest daughter of a railroad man. Norma graduated from Emporia High School in 1945 and attended Emporia State University. She married her sweetheart, Ralph “Nick” Nickel on November 11, 1948, in Emporia, Kansas, after his return from service as an army medic in the Second World War. In the early years of their marriage, Norma and Nick managed a roller-skating rink in Dunlap, Kansas. After seven years of marriage, Norma and Nick began their family. They enjoyed many memorable times with their three boys, extended family, and friends camping at Kansas lakes, celebrating milestones, vacationing, and being always present in the lives of their children and grandchildren. Norma also enjoyed working outside of the home beginning at the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and then took a position at Kansas Power and Light Company (Western Resources) where she worked and retired after 30 years of service.
Norma maintained close friendships with many of her classmates from high school and college throughout her life. Prior to Ralph’s death, she and Nick enjoyed the freedom of retirement by traveling with friends touring the United States, taking weekend road trips through the Flint Hills, and attending their grandchildren’s activities in Kansas and Texas. After Ralph’s death, Norma continued to join her family and life-long friends for travel, various school and family activities, hosted family celebrations, and was active as a volunteer with Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Newman Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, serving as a Poll Worker with the Lyon County Election Office, and helping family and friends when needed.
Norma has been a life-long member of Emporia’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church and had asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Building Fund.
A Rosary and visitation will be held at 6:00 pm at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State Street, Emporia, Kansas Thursday, November 4, 2021. Funeral services celebrating Norma will be held at 10:00 am at Emporia Sacred Heart Catholic Church Friday, November 5, 2021 at 102 South Cottonwood St., Emporia. Her burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
