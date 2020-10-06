A former Emporia postman has been charged with delaying mail.
Dennis Tapscott, 23, was a former contract driver for the U.S.Postal Service. According to U.S. Attorney Stephan McAllister, Tapscott has been charged with one count of delaying mail. The crime is alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 2020 in Lyon County and other counties.
Tapscott allegedly opened and destroyed mail containing cash, which is a federal offense.
If convicted, he faces up to a year in federal prison and a fine up to $100,000. The U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service investigated.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi is prosecuting.
