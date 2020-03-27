Newman Regional Health Medical Partners announces cancellation of all non-urgent Family Medicine and Pediatrics clinic appointments, effective Friday, March 27. Plans to re-evaluate this decision are scheduled for April 3.
These changes are being made to reduce potential viral exposure in accordance with Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Lyon County Public Health, and to ensure resources can be directed to patients with the most urgent medical need. With the addition of a Respiratory Clinic that opened on Thursday, March 26, and to further protect the health and safety of patients and staff, it is important to preserve the team of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and reception staff during this time.
Patients will be contacted regarding their currently scheduled appointment at which time Newman Regional Health Medical Partners staff may reschedule visits. Visit types that are currently being rescheduled include, but are not limited to the following:
- Physicals
- Wellness Exams
- Well-Child Checks
- Screening/diagnostic studies
Additionally, if patients are needing to schedule an appointment but know the need is not urgent, please consider scheduling the visit at a safer time. For questions or more information as it pertains to the cancellation of non-urgent appointments, please call Newman Regional Health Medical Partners at (620) 343-2376.
(3) comments
This is smart, with 3% of the USA now infected and death rates higher than anticipated, you can't be too cautious. I'm not sure what these "lets go back to work" morons are thinking...
Aim, I'm curious. How do you figure the death rate is higher than anticipated? Everything I've seen shows it is actually lower than anticipated. Just curious.
What were you anticipating the death rate in the US to be? The estimate we keep being told is 0.4%, and is based off what we saw in China. That number has been repeated over and over. Here's one example that was posted here on the Gazette:
"The fatality rate in China after factoring in all of the provinces was 0.4%, and for the math challenged, that is 4/10 of a percent, or less than 1/2 of a percent. I see so many quoting high percentages, but think that is because they don't understand percentages. (Do they still teach that in school?)"
If you search "0.4% coronavirus" you'll find more news places citing that number, which has been used to downplay the seriousness of this pandemic. There are currently 100,000 known cases in the US along with 1,500+ deaths (1.5%) and growing. We really don't know how bad it is yet since there's a shortage of test kits. Italy is reporting over 7% death rate. Spain I believe is at 10%. There were some early reports with way higher estimates for the US, but that was before Trump started taking this as seriously as he should have been. China had quick government response and quarantined quickly. It's about the worst country to compare what happened in the US against. I commented saying it could get up to 3.5% and I was laughed at and told I was making this a political issue...
