Two local agencies were awarded funding for public transit projects, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday.
Hetlinger Developmental Services and Lyon County Transportation (LCAT) are two of 26 facilities that will get a share of $13.2 million in funding.
Hetlinger Developmental Services will receive $81,865 for a three-stall bus barn at its Emporia facility.
LCAT will receive $12,000 for a security camera expansion.
“A strong, safe public transportation system is critical to our state’s economy and quality of life,” Kelly said in a written release. “Projects like wheelchair accessible busses, upgraded bus facilities, and route and parking lot enhancements will ensure Kansans have access to adequate, safe, and well-maintained public transportation.”
The funding is awarded as part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration (AIC) Public Transit Program.
Both urban and rural transit providers receive support from the AIC program, which will improve transit access and services for Kansans. The projects have a total cost of about $17M, with the AIC program providing about $13 million ($2 million state, $11 million federal) of the funds.
In the first two years of the AIC program, KDOT will have awarded $21 million in funding for a total project cost of $26 million.
“The AIC Public Transit Program combines state and federal resources that will enhance access to transit, invest in emerging technologies and form collaborations with public and private transportation providers,” Secretary Lorenz said. “I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve established to improve transportation services and options for Kansans.”
Project types include constructing bus maintenance facilities to aid in fleet management, upgraded transit accessibility following the Americans with Disabilities Act, advanced technologies, and expanded low emissions transit operations.
