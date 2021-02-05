After successfully fundraising to move the Emporia Men’s Rescue Mission to a bigger location, Abundant Harvest is looking to upgrade their building to better accommodate a growing need.
“We thank the community for their quick response for funding, because the funding came quick. Almost instantly,” said Director Lee Alderman.
Alderman officially got the keys to the Girl Scout Building on Friday, Jan. 29, but there is still more work to be done before the men can comfortably move over.
“We are just going to be excited to offer handicap accessibility at our new homeless shelter, which we have had to turn them away in the past,” he said. “We are going to have a new career center, we have never had room for a career center for our guys. That will be a place where they get IDs, birth certificates, resumes, career search and applications done, things like that.”
Until then, The Gazette will be checking in with Alderman as he finalizes the new building and prepares an open house in a few months.
“We want to thank the community for the financial response to that, because it caught us off guard,” he said. “It came so fast and it was such a blessing that people were just in awe of this community and this support. We had no money, then really within about a month, we had about $400,000. It just came that fast, it just came. ...
“Now, the focus is [to] ensure the fresh food gets to the community quicker.”
When a 80-year-old building that is falling apart meets a high need of community members needing food, AH is seeking to fundraise $575,000 to renovate and upgrade the building.
“We were probably serving 120 meals a week on average [before COVID],” Alderman said. “Now, we are serving about 400 meals a week. Our meals have tripled.”
In 2020, AH saw a 2000% increase in food donations, 1700% increase in clients getting food, 700% increase in volunteers. Currently, AH gives away about $10,000 worth of food per week to food insecure community members.
As AH is the only soup kitchen in the region, community demand for their services are constantly growing. Alderman showed the brick exterior falling apart, an uneven driveway and damaged windows.
With $575,000, Alderman plans to update: flooring, HVAC enhanced, lighting, bathrooms, dining room expansion, replace doors and windows, level and pave the driveway, brick exterior resurfaced and tuckpointed, minor electrical and plumbing system upgrades and a curbside canopy to help with food giveaways.
Volunteers loaded $100 worth of food per car in 22 seconds during curbside meals, but spending hours in the summer sun and heat can be exhausting to volunteers. Alderman explained that LCAT drivers would park on Whittier Street and community members would walk up the unlevel driveway to get their meals.
Over the summer, AH would receive semi-loads of fresh produce and food every week. Now, they are receiving semi-loads every other week.
“This was stuff that was going to a grocery store that was diverted to us because of COVID money from the federal government,” he said. “It was all set up, I think by Kroger and other grocery stores, to receive [the semi loads] but the government bought it and sent it to us.”
Local food businesses also donate every week, almost daily - which Alderman expressed great appreciation for their help.
Alderman expressed appreciation for the two big walk-in coolers to keep produce fresh during the summer and the new logo designed by IM Design Group.
The new design features fresh produce and a smaller truck to highlight that Emporia is a rural community rather than a large city, he explained.
“Out of the graciousness of their heart, they designed it [for] free,” Alderman said.
Help AH continue to feed the community by visiting www.emporiacf.org/donate.cfm and select Abundant Harvest to donate. Visit AH from 5:30 - 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for boxed food and 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays for curbside meals at 1028 Whittier St. Help AH continue to feed the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.