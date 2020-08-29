Avanell Wagaman is always happy to share her life experiences, insights and stories.
And, with nearly 100 years worth of them, those conversations are sure to delight just about anyone. Born Avanell Bartram on Aug. 30, 1920, Wagaman is celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday.
“My folks had a car when I was little, which would have been in the 20s,” Wagaman said with a laugh. “Yeah, I was born in the 1920s, is that right?”
Both of her parents were farmers and they had a house that was nice for the 20s. She went to grade school eight miles north of Allen and attended high school in Allen.
Wagaman found a career she loved as an office nurse at the Medical Arts Clinic in Emporia. She worked with Dr. Spencer for 15 years before working with Dr. Russell Bradley for the next 25 years.
“I enjoyed people. I enjoyed trying to help them,” she reflected on her time as a nurse. “Wherever you work, if you enjoy it, then it’s fun. It’s not work, it’s fun. That’s how I always felt.”
Finding love
Wagaman married Ernest Dilley in 1940, and together they had three children — Judy, Jeannette and Ronn. She and Ernest were together until he died unexpectedly due to a heart attack in 1981.
Wagaman said she was alone for seven years, but still went to dances with all of her lady friends.
That’s where she met Loren Wagaman, at one of the dances they both attended. They started dating and got married in 1986.
“He was a farmer and he had never really gotten out and enjoyed anything,” she said. “So, I said after we got married, ‘I’m gonna travel. I did not work all those years to sit at home.’ And he agreed with me. We traveled a lot.”
Avanell and Loren traveled to Europe with Mr. and Mrs. Fred Markowitz for 18 days. Wagamna's favorite destination was Paris because that is what everybody talked about before they went.
Every year, the Wagamans would travel at least once a year — sometimes even twice a year.
“As we got older, we gave that up,” she said. “[Loren] was a year older than me, so he would be 101 right now.”
They bought some land and built a home on Westridge Drive when they were both in their 70s.
“We built a new home over on Westridge Drive and were there until we decided to sell and move into a duplex. We lived in this duplex about eight months before he passed away,” Wagaman said. “I think that’s the reason we moved, because he knew he wasn’t going to live much longer — he had prostate cancer — and he wanted me somewhere he thought I’d be safe.”
Loren Wagaman passed away on June 8, 2013 when he was 93-years-old.
“I enjoyed our home, but I know I’m where I should be. Where I don’t have to worry,” Wagaman said.
While Wagaman loved traveling, she does not travel that often anymore. The furthest she goes now is to Wichita.
“Thank God I’ve been able to stay here by myself. I don’t need any help, but my granddaughter will come and help me clean. I go to the grocery store. I drive,” she laughed. “I know you probably think ‘100 years old and driving?’ but I feel secure.”
For 100 years of experience, Wagaman advises people to be happy, flexible and it is more fun to travel with a partner.
“I don’t feel bad about [turning 100] at all. I’m in good health, I just came back from the doctor’s now and she said I was in exceptionally good health and I’m enjoying my family. I just feel good,” she said.
Celebrations
Wagaman's family has planned a birthday party for 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Wagaman said she would love for anyone who wants to be there to come and say hello. While her party is open to the public, Wagaman is aware that the ongoing novel coronavirus is still rising in Kansas. She said wearing a mask will help with any fears of the pandemic. Her grandchildren and other relatives have worked hard to plan the birthday party. There will be refreshments, snack foods and cake.
She was sad to learn her son — who lives in the Philippines — cannot come to her birthday party due to COVID-19.
“This year is kind of going to be a hard thing because they have the virus over there, too, and they’re contained. They don’t get to go out of the country,” she said. Her daughters have both passed away.
Throughout the interview and Wagaman’s stories, she remained positive and happy. She has enjoyed and made the most of her life.
“It’s been a wonderful life,” she said.
