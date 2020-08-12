Cottonwood Falls — The Chase County Detention Center has reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a report given to the Chase County Commission Monday morning.
County Health Officer Carol Coirier said the five new cases were all detainees. She expressed that she found no staffers testing positive to be encouraging because it is evident that face masks are working.
However, the virus is contained to a degree at the detention center.
“It’s confined to a degree, because you have people who work there. Of course, they’ve got to work and we need them to work there,” Coirier said. “But, I think the main thing is that, and they’re trying to do that the best they can, to encourage those guys to wear a mask in public.”
She explained that they are keeping the detainees in pods. Positive cases stay with each other while negative cases stay with each other. Each pod does not mix. If they leave a pod or the jailer needs to visit a pod, then masks are required.
“Of the positives at the jail, we’ve only had one that was really really sick,” she shared. “He’s in the hospital right now.”
On Aug. 4, commissioners were informed of an outbreak at the Chase County Detention Center with two staff members and 27 detainees testing positive.
Commission Chairman Tony Hazelton said commissioners had learned of a single positive case at the Chase County Detention Center July 31, when Jail Administrator Larry Sigler visited with the commission to discuss a single case of a jailer testing positive for the novel coronavirus. After that test, a mandatory coronavirus test was given to inmates and staff. Following that initial test, an additional 29 cases at the jail were reported.
Jail Administrator Larry Sigler said the detention center was working with ICE and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to mitigate the spread.
“We’re doing everything the way KDHE recommended it,” he said.
The jail is still working closely with KDHE to keep the virus contained:
Ongoing cohorting of detainees based on infection status.
No transfers to or from other facilities - detainees at the detention center are considered Chase County residents.
Strict mask protocols enforced for staff and ongoing education and encouragement of detainee mask protocols.
Continued testing to identify status of staff and detainees to allow proper cohorting and quarantine/isolation.
Chase County will heighten routine and targeted symptom checking.
In other business, the commissioners reviewed and approved Emergency Manager Scott Wiltse’s SPARK update. More information on that will be given at a future meeting.
(2) comments
I'm not the least bit surprised this happened if you know what I mean.
Nope. Still don't know what you mean, anymore than the last time you posted about this situation. Sorry, Gypsy. Your posts are just not clear.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.