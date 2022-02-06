Sam's Southern Eatery has closed its doors for the last time, the restaurant announced Saturday on its Facebook page.
"Please don't be upset Emporia," the post reads, "As most of y'all know by now Sam's has once again shut down. But this time for good. We enjoyed our time in this very loving, giving, and supportive community. Unfortunately life has other plans for all of us and it was not in this cute little town. But hey, don't fret! Because we are ALL over. So you can enjoy the delicious food you have grown to love so much just right down the road. That's right we are located in Wichita, Kansas. So if you're craving some delicious catfish and shrimp you're just a little ways away. Thank you to all of the supportive emporions and out of towners that wanted some good catfish. You will all be missed."
Sam's Southern Eatery opened in June 2020 under the ownership of Said “Sammy” Jaraba at the former location of La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant. Jaraba and his staff took spent several weeks renovating and painting the building, though work had been slowed due to the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Jan. 2021, Jaraba told The Gazette that the restaurant would close temporarily due to challenges with staffing and financial struggles due to the pandemic. They reopened in April 2021.
In May 2021, the restaurant's Facebook page announced new ownership and management.
