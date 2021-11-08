Howard V. Kirk, Jr., 71, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, October 31, 2021 at his home in Emporia.
Howard was born August 25, 1950 in Terre Haute, Indiana. He worked 30 years as a truck driver, retiring in 2018.
Howard is survived by his wife, Norma Davis of the home; sons, Bill Davis and wife Karen of Seattle, Washington, Tim Davis and wife Misty of Emporia; daughter, Mary Ames and husband Matt of Chanute, Kansas; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family received friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, November 5, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Cremation followed the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard Kirk Memorial Fund and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
