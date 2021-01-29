Radical Life Core Community — a new non-profit organization in Emporia — is set to launch on March 8.
Lindsay Smith is a former USD 253 special education teacher who now works full-time for Radical Life as the organization’s community liaison. She and her husband have been foster parents for eight years and have seen how many times children are removed from their biological families, not because of abuse or neglect, but because of issues directly related to poverty.
“We had too many kids come to us because they wore the same school clothes for five days in a row or we had too many kids come to us because they had lice and they were filthy,” she said.
Smith identified that concerns such as these were not the result of abuse and neglect, but rather the result of poverty and of biological parents not having the resources they needed to adequately care for themselves or their children.
She said that Radical Life’s approach is not to remove the children from their parents, which is an enormously traumatic experience for both parties, but to provide resources to support the families and address the poverty-related issues underlying a child’s external presentation.
“We want to be preventative,” she said. “We want to derail a crisis, not derail a family. … We have so many awesome reactionary resources in our town, so our whole goal is to be preventative. It’s to be proactive. It’s to teach the skills before the crisis comes.”
Smith explained that families can be impoverished in multiple ways, regardless of their income or the amount saved in a bank account.
“One can lack resources no matter your social status, no matter how much money you make,” she said.
Radical Life has identified 11 areas where families can be impoverished: financial, emotional, mental, spiritual, physical, language, social capital, integrity/trust, relationships/role models, knowledge of middle class rules and motivation/persistence.
The organization will then work with 10 families for 20 weeks at a time to help them identify in which of the 11 areas they are impoverished and establish a unique plan for each family to build their resources in those areas.
The families will participate in a weekly Monday night program to build community relationships and skills, as well as engage in coaching and mentoring relationships throughout the week. They will also have access to resources such as food and clothing donations for children and adults, showers, washers and dryers and more.
Smith clarified that Radical Life is not a financial program nor is it an explicitly Christian program — although the office is housed in a church. Rather, the organization will work with each family specifically to identify their areas of strengths and needs and give the families “voice and choice” in pursuing the appropriate resources in ways that are right for them.
“[They will] build the tools to work specifically and strategically on the areas that they need,” she said. “If you don’t need all the areas, we’re not going to work on them [all].”
Since March, Smith and the rest of the Radical Life team has been connecting with various businesses and organizations to raise funds and assemble a reserve of food and clothing donations.
“We have different investors from businesses that are financially investing or donating food from different grocery stores or places like that,” she said. “We also have grants that we’ve gotten on the national level.”
Smith said that it has been remarkable to see how many people understand the issue and are willing to help out.
“It just blew me away that somebody sees the need and sees the value of keeping these kids out of the system, and in the importance of keeping them with their biological families,” she said.
While Radical life will be launching in a few weeks, there are still plenty of ways that members of the community can help.
“My theme slogan has become ‘we have a place for you,'” Smith said. “Whatever you can do, whatever amount of time or talent you have, … it doesn’t matter. If you can’t do anything but cook spaghetti, I will take you. Come cook spaghetti. I’ve got to feed 50 people every Monday night. Please, come cook spaghetti.”
To sign up to provide for Radical Life's meal train, visit https://mealtrain.com/veq0ew.
Radical Life also has some needs for its office, and donations can be made purchasing off its Amazon wish list at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/24FLQB510RWED.
The organization is also still accepting financial and clothing donations. Smith asked that clothing items be new or gently-used and clean.
To donate, volunteer or learn more, visit Radical Life’s Facebook page (@RadicalLifeCoreCommunity), its website at https://radicallifecc.wixsite.com/corecommunity, email radicallifecc@gmail.com or call 620-794-7003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.