Family nurse practitioner Jane Symmonds was elected Lions President 2015-2016. Sally Conard’s butterfly photo won at the district and state Lions Environmental Contest. Zone 5 Chair Sally held her Zone meeting at the National Teachers Hall of Fame May, 2016.
The Cleve Cook/Lions fund distributed $5,500 in 2015-16, including the Flint Hills Technical College (FHTC) portable welder, Lyon County Extension Garden, Farmers Market, Emporia Public Library, and Emporia bike stations.
Robin Newell, Emporia Public Library Director, was Lions president in 2016-17, when the Club continued with the Biscuit and Gravy Fundraiser for all the regular Lions projects, including glasses for people in need, Lions State Band and the National Teachers Hall of Fame. The Cleve Cook/Lions fund provided for the second payment on the Flint Hills Technical College (FHTC) welder, backed the Olpe Outdoor Learning Lab, Emporia Farmers Market, committed to purchasing a Spot Vision machine in the future, and funded, along with individual Lions, Random Acts of Kindness at Christmas. The total donations were $7,600.
When retired county appraiser Gary Post was elected president 2017-18, Lions Centennial planning moved to the forefront. In 2018, the Lions made the third and final grant for the FHTC welder, funded Aquaponics Startup New Producer Farm, and underwrote a Pilot 4-H Agricultural Challenge program, as well as the Sunny Hills Bus to Camp and Lyon County Seed Savers and Plant Exchange.
Lions also began saving for its own Spot Vision machine. Total expenditure for the year was $8,071. Also, the first Centennial Project was funded —- $20,000 to the Lyon County History Center for second floor renovation.
For the Lions year 2018-2019, Gary Post became only the third Lion president to serve back-to-back terms (the first President Louis T. Bang and Jennifer Baldwin, 2004-2006). The Cleve Cook/Lions Fund provided the first year of support for Hetlinger’s Greenhouse project, continued backing the 4-H Ag Challenge, the Random Acts of Kindness, as well as reviving the Redbud Tree Giveaway. Total donations totaled $7,500.
Charter funeral director Laura Henderson became president in June of the 98th Emporia Lions year, 2019-2020. Lions funded the second round for Hetlinger, provided for the 4-H Team Ag Challenge (which has become a model for other Kansas 4-Hers), plus Sunny Hills 4-H travel. Playscapes Project in Americus was given a two-year commitment for a total of $9,000.
Centennial projects continued with a grant from Trusler Fund (Cleve Cook and Harold Trusler were partners in the grain business) along with Lions funds to put a roof over the patio on the fairgrounds at a cost of $44,000.
Cole Cassity was elected Lions president in 2020, followed by Tammy Edmiston in 2021. There was no fundraising during the pandemic; however, Emporia Lions were able to continue the Team 4-H Challenges support, make a three-year commitment to the SOS Building Fund, support four Emporia Recreation soccer teams, and fund a Melvin Jones Fellow for the Cleve Cook Memorial for a total donation of $6,700.
This article concludes our history of Emporia Lions Club 1921-2021.
