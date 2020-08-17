Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) announced Monday the cancellation of this year’s Red Stocking Breakfast, KCSL’s signature fundraising event. KCSL will host its first virtual giving event Together, We Thrive! on Nov. 10 as an alternative way for the community to continue their support.
The event will feature a live online presentation and three inspiring stories told by families KCSL serves.
“It was a difficult decision to cancel this year’s Red Stocking Breakfast,” said KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd. “Our priority is always the health and safety of children, families and the community, and we believe cancellation is in the best interest for everyone involved."
For 127 years, KCSL has worked with children and families in Kansas, adapting programs to meet the changing needs of communities over the last several decades. Through home visitation, foster care, adoption, parent leadership and youth education and more services, KCSL focuses on preventing child abuse, strengthening families and empowering parents and youth.
“We know isolation and stress are two key factors for increased risk of child abuse and neglect, and right now, families are experiencing more social seclusion, job loss, working from home while managing their children’s schooling and many other stressors,” Cozadd said. “That’s why it’s vital we continue providing our services during this pandemic.”
Not only is Red Stocking Breakfast an annual tradition but also incredibly important for the financial stability of KCSL. With the help of corporate partners and minimal cost associated with Red Stocking Breakfast, proceeds directly benefit KCSL’s Emporia area prevention and education programs.
“We thank all our generous partners and everyone who has contributed to this fundraiser in the past,” Cozadd said. “And we’re optimistic about this new opportunity.”
KCSL hopes to not only raise enough funds from Together, We Thrive! to ensure continuation of local services but also to share KCSL’s impact on Kansas children and families.
Save the date for Together, We Thrive! Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. for a 30-minute, interactive program. For more information, contact KCSL Philanthropy Officer Jenalea Randall at 785-559-9200 or visit kcsl.org.
