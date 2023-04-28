A 48-year-old man was arrested on attempted first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting at another man inside of a vehicle.
The Emporia Police Department said Michael Bradley was arrested for shooting at 67-year-old Samuel Gardenhire in a car on April 27.
EPD said multiple reports of shots fired were reported Thursday around 5:45 p.m. at East 9th Avenue and Whittier Street in Emporia. The suspect and victim knew each other, police said.
Bradley reportedly ran away from the scene, but officers later found him and a gun in the area. Gardenhire was not injured and police did not find any bullet holes in the car.
A firearm was located in the area a short time later. Bradley was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Formal charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.