A prayer vigil for an Emporia High School sophomore who died unexpectedly this week will be held tonight at the high school.
Allison Hess passed away Thursday according to a statement from the USD 253 Emporia School District. The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the high school.
Attendees are asked to park at the back of the building.
