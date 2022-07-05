The Emporia City Commission will receive the city’s 2021 annual comprehensive audit report this week during it’s 11 a.m. Wednesday meeting in the Municipal Courtroom.
The report is presented by city finance director Janet Harrouff, and Hood & Associates representative Michael Keenan.
Other items on the agenda include awarding bids as part of the 2022 chip/seal project, requesting RHID eligibility for a property located at 2915 W. Sixth Ave., authorizing industrial revenue bonds for Whittier Place II, and appointing individuals to city boards.
The commission will later recess to Conference Room 1AB for a study session. Items up for discussion clude the city web site, the Hornet Pointe apartment complex, and budget discussions.
