For the seventh time in its last eight matches, the Emporia State volleyball team found itself in a quick, three-set match on Saturday night.
It was the sixth time in said chances that the Hornets were also on the wrong side of that equation, dropping a 12-25, 20-25, 18-25 decision to Central Oklahoma at White Auditorium.
“We didn’t start well,” ESU Head Coach Bing Xu said. “We were a little bit tense and I’m sure a little bit intimidated because — in the first set, a lot of hesitation happened on the court. (We weren’t) aggressive enough, especially the hitters. Sometimes we didn’t pass well, but the sets (were) right there and the hitters (would) ... try to play it safe, place the ball instead of hit. Even if it’s not a perfect pass, you still need to stay aggressive (with your) swing.”
The Hornets scored three of the first five points on the night, but watched UCO storm back, using a 7-1 run to get separation in the opening set.
ESU looked more poised in the second, staying within a point or two most of the way until UCO closed out on an 8-2 run to take the win.
After giving the Hornets the first point in the third set, the Bronchos responded with six straight and didn’t trail the rest of the way, though ESU tied the score twice before falling too far behind.
Yuchen Du had a team-best eight kills, while freshmen Rylie Fornelli and Shelby Ebert both recorded double-digit digs. Riley Bernskoetter led ESU with 16 assists, though Emma Dixon dished out 13, moving her into fifth all-time at 2,560.
“Overall, they’re more consistent than us,” Xu said of UCO. “We don’t have that right now, especially when we’re down by three, four points, we start getting more anxious. We’re not a team (that can) just pass, set and make a kill. (We’ve) got to play rallies, be patient. Defend them, give ourselves another chance, another chance, another chance — that’s how you win the game.”
ESU (6-18, 2-14) will host Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State this weekend for the final two home matches of the season.
