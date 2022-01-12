Chase County Leader-News
COUNCIL GROVE — K-State Research and Extension will offer its Winter Ranch Management Series at Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Morris County Fairgrounds community building.
Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program.
Topics for the evening include bull management, historical trends in the cattle feeding industry, vaccine storage and handling and calfhood implants.
The community building is located at 612 US Hwy. 56 in Council Grove. RSVPs for the event are due by Feb. 4. To RSVP, contact Shannon Spencer at 620-767-5136; Chelsea Bartels at 620-273-6491, Chuck Otte at 785-238-5161 or Greg McClure at 785-537-6350.
