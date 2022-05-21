Nancy Jean Rathke was called home to Our Lord in Heaven suddenly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, MS. She was born on May 12, 1956, in Emporia, KS. She grew up in rural Olpe, KS, and was a graduate of Olpe High School. She was predeceased by her parents, Jacob Martin Rathke and Betty Jean Ambrose Rathke; a baby brother, Ronald Lee Rathke; and fiancé Dale McDonald.
Nancy is survived by one brother, Richard Martin Rathke (wife Cindy Maria Hebert Rathke); one niece, Denise Elizabeth Rathke Scipione (husband Dr. Richard Edward Scipione); two nephews, Dr. Joseph Martin Rathke (wife Cassie Nichole Barrois Rathke) and Dr. Richard Martin Rathke, Jr. (wife Morgan Alexandra Duhon Rathke); 4 great-nieces; and 3 great-nephews.
Other survivors include members of her late fiance’s family, Fred McDonald, Sr., Fred McDonald, Jr., and Ryan McDonald. Nancy spent the last several weeks of her life serving as volunteer caregiver and unofficial family matriarch to Fred McDonald, Sr. and his family.
Nancy is also survived by her Best Friend Debbie Studer (husband Michael Studer), and many other heartbroken friends and former co-workers.
Nancy was a faithful employee of Walmart for almost 38 years before retiring in January of 2021. Friends, coworkers, and family alike were shocked and heartbroken when told of her passing. Everyone had the same things to say about Nancy: She was a kind, helpful, big-hearted, generous woman, a good friend to all who knew her. She was a rock and would do anything to help someone in need, rarely, if ever, putting herself before anyone else.
Visitation/Reception was held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Friday, May 20, 2022 at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport, MS. Funeral services began at 1:00 P.M., in the funeral home chapel, followed with burial in the Old Delisle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are requested to make a donation to the television series “The Chosen” or the charity of their choice.
