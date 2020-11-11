Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon was the featured speaker, Monday evening, during the annual Veterans Roundtable at Emporia State University.
Harmon, of the 69th Troop Command of the Kansas Army National Guard, spoke about his service in Kosovo from 2004 - 2006.
The Kosovo War was an armed conflict in Kosovo that started in Feb. 1998 and lasted through June 1999, between the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which controlled Kosovo before the war, and the Kosovo Albanian rebel group which called themselves the Kosovo Liberation Army.
The KLA had support from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization starting in March 1999.
Harmon provided a history of the region that led up to NATO’s 1999 bombing in Kosovo and the subsequent power struggles in the years that have followed.
In 2000, the Kosovo Force, or KFOR, began focusing on building a secure environment to guarantee freedom of movement for all citizens regardless of ethnic origins.
In 2008, partial independence was recognized, but by 2020 Serbian Kosovars were demanding that NATO forces remain in the country. The country is still “extremely poor” and NATO is now in its 21st year of mission in the country.
Harmon said NATO’s principal role at this time to to “enable unobstructed political dialogue between the two rival communities to take place.”
