Tyson Foods remains the largest cluster of COVID-19 positive cases in Lyon County after Thursday's round of testing, according to Lyon County Public Health Friday report.
Emporia's facility has recorded 118 cases of the novel coronavirus — 110 of which are currently active. Simmons has recorded 15 cases with 10 recoveries, while Hostess has recorded four cases and one recovery. Detroit Diesel has six cases and one recovery on record.
On Wednesday President Donald Trump used the Defense Production Act to classify meat processors as critical infrastructure to prevent supermarket shelves from running out of chicken, pork and other meat. Meatpacking plants across the country have closed — including a Tyson plan in Iowa — as COVID-19 infections spread rapidly between workers.
The Gazette has reached out to Tyson for comment and will update as more information becomes available.
The report, released Friday morning, showed nine more test confirmed positives added to the county's totals along with six probable positives. Overall, there have been 270 total positives in Lyon County — 230 confirmed tests and 40 probable cases.
Lyon County currently shows 198 active cases. To date, 811 tests have been administered — roughly 2.4 percent of the county's total population.
There are currently three COVID-19 cases listed as inpatients at Newman Regional Health, with 20 hospitalizations overall since March.
One death, an Emporia woman in her 70s, was reported April 19.
