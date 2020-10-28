An Emporia soldier will tell of his service in Kosovo during the annual Veterans Roundtable at Emporia State University.
Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon of the 69th Troop Command of the Kansas Army National Guard will present the topic with an introduction by retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leon D. Bryson. The free event, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, will be in Webb Hall on the second floor of Emporia State's Memorial Union.
Face masks are required to attend this event, and seating will be arranged to meet social distancing guidelines.
Sponsored by Emporia State's College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and the Department of Social Sciences, the Veterans Roundtable began in 2002 and is part of Emporia's All Veterans Tribute!, which runs Nov. 1 - 15. A full schedule of events is online at https://visitemporia.com/event/all-veterans-tribute-2020-schedule-of-events/.
