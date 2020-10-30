Lyon County reported a 45-case jump in new COVID positives, Friday afternoon, marking the largest jump in cases since the public health officials started rapid testing efforts for local factories in the spring.
Just three recoveries were reported, putting the number of active cases in the county up to 125.
Lyon County Health Officer Renee Hively said the new positives are affecting a wide swath of ages in the community from children in daycare to the elderly.
“We have all kinds of things going on, we have clusters that are forming, we have professionals testing positive,” she said. “It’s just all over the place. We have a lot of community spread at this moment.”
Hively said the health department is hitting roadblocks with contact tracing due to things like House Bill 20-16, which does not require people to report that information. One person, she said, identified more than 20 close contacts alone.
“People aren’t being forthcoming about their close contacts,” she said. “They aren’t required to quarantine, so if they become positive and we could have had them quarantined and contained it — it’s just getting hard to do.”
Hively said she feels like a broken record in urging people to social distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene. She said there’s no good way to predict whether or not this is an indicator of a coming surge, but believed the cases would continue to rise.
“I think we’re going to continue to see the numbers rise for awhile, until we can limit our mass gatherings, until we can have a county-wide mask mandate,” she said. “We’re coming up on the holidays and what to people like to do during the holidays? They like to gather.”
Hively said she was concerned with USD 253’s decision to increase the number of secondary-aged students at the middle and high schools as well.
Overall, 1,316 cases have been reported since March including 1,149 recoveries and 41 deaths. There are currently no hospitalizations.
There are currently 13 active cases related to schools, with three active clusters. Colleges and universities account for eight active cases and gatherings account for six active cases.
The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in the state jumped by 3,136 from Wednesday to Friday this week for a pandemic total of 85,181. That gave the state a rolling average of 1,278 new cases a day for the seven days ending Friday.
Kansas also reported 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths since Wednesday, to bring its total to 1,029. Hospitalizations rose over the two days by 80 to 3,832.
