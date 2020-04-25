The generosity of Augusta Shepherd (BSB ‘44 Business Administration) and her late husband, R. Hershel Shepherd, continues with Emporia State’s newest Shepherd Scholars.
With annual and major gifts from Augusta, son Jim Shepherd, daughter Joyce and Craig French, daughter Judy and David Hawkins, and the family businesses, the initial $150,000 gift in 1994 has grown.
Each year since 1995, the Shepherd Scholars Program has honored Emporia State’s most outstanding students, as determined through a robust and competitive application process. Normally, the new Scholars meet the Shepherd family during a luncheon at the Sauder Alumni Center. This year, with campus closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting came via Zoom.
Shepherd Scholars from this area are:
Kathryn Kienholz, a Modern Language and Health and Human Performance major from Emporia, Kansas.
Salman Mostafa, a Business Data Analytics major from Emporia, Kansas.
Marisleysis Velazquez, a Psychology and Modern Language major from Emporia, Kansas.
Rose Wahlmeier, a Nursing major from Burlington, Kansas.
Eligible students have maintained a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0, meet, at a minimum, the traditional definition of “junior” classification by having completed at least 60 credit hours at the time of application, and have at least two semesters’ worth of coursework remaining before graduation.
About Emporia State University
Emporia State University offers over 200 academic programs in the School of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Library and Information Management and The Teachers College. For three consecutive years, ESU is the only public university in Kansas to have earned national recognition as a College of Distinction, an honor for universities that demonstrate innovative application of high-impact education. In addition, U.S. News and World Report data shows ESU students have the lowest student debt of all Kansas public universities. U.S. News also cited ESU’s School of Business as a best value for both in-state and out-of-state students and ranked the online graduate education program in the Top 100 programs in the nation.
For more information, visit www.emporia.edu.
