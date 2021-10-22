At least one Emporia State alum has a bit more excitement during Homecoming 2021. Tiffany Wilson, who has served since 2018 as alumni programs coordinator for the ESU Alumni Association, is now the director of alumni relations.
"I look forward to engaging even more with Emporia State's current students," Wilson said. "Involvement with our current students is key to maintaining relationships with them as alumni rather than starting the interaction on their graduation day."
As alumni programs coordinator, Wilson worked with ESU's more than 66,000 alumni to engage them in events and activities to celebrate their alma mater. She also worked closely with ESU student ambassadors to coordinate their work with alumni, as well as providing campus tours for prospective students.
Wilson graduated from Emporia State in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in microbial and cellular biology. She worked for 18 years as a pharmacy technician for Emporia's Walmart before moving to the ESU Alumni Association in 2018. She has participated in numerous volunteer opportunities with Symphony in the Flint Hills and is a 200-hour registered yoga teacher.
"Tiffany has built relationships with and earned the respect of a broad range of constituencies, from current students to regional alumni to the Alumni Association Board of Directors," said Jenni Denton, vice president for alumni and stewardship at the ESU Foundation and ESU associate vice president for advancement. "She has a compelling vision for the future of alumni relations at Emporia State, and I look forward to seeing engagement levels rise under her leadership."
