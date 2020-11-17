Eric and Renee Flott of Emporia are celebrating 25 years of marriage.
Renee Rodgers and Eric Flott were married Nov. 18, 1995.
Mrs. Flott is a former substance abuse educator for the Mental Health Center of East Central Kansas and past Youth Director for First Congressional Church. She is retired.
Mr. Flott is a welder for Sauder Custom Fabrication.
Mrs. Flott is the daughter of Karla and Joe Rodgers. Mr. Flott is the son of the late Sylva and Phillip Flott.
The couple celebrated with a trip to Hawaii prior to the pandemic. Due to the coronavirus, the couple will not be having a party at this time.
