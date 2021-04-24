Lyon County Commissioners jumped the gun when they ended the county-wide mask mandate this week.
With thousands of people coming into town for the Dynamic Discs Open in the next few days and another big event with the Unbound Gravel race in June, now is not the time to start cutting out mitigation strategies.
Commissioners said their reasoning for ending the mandate now was because COVID-19 vaccines were now widely available and anyone who wanted to get one has already done so. People who haven’t gotten a vaccine probably aren’t wearing masks, so why try to force them?
“The people that are vaccinated are the ones that will wear a mask,” Commissioner Scott Briggs said. “The people that aren’t getting vaccinated will never wear a mask, they’ve never worn a mask.”
This means, he said, it was time to go back to relying on people’s sense of personal responsibility by “strongly recommending” that the people wear masks while in public.
County Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga disagreed with the decision so close to these large events. She made a good point when she said the commission had never made the mandate enforceable in the first place.
And, Lyon County Health Department Administrator Renee Hively said the county’s low infection rates in recent weeks could be attributed to ... people wearing masks.
“If you remove an ingredient from a recipe, it’s going to fail,” she said. “If you forget to put baking soda in with the flour when you’re baking cookies, they’re going to come out flat and thin. What is that going to look like if you start pulling mitigation strategies out when we are still in the midst of the pandemic? What is that going to look like for our community?”
Hopefully, it doesn’t look like a huge spike in COVID cases. Let’s hope the community stays committed to keeping our COVID numbers low.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
