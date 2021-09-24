The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Public Health officials added another fatality to the county’s death toll Friday as 54 new positives and 52 recoveries were reported Friday afternoon.
Active cases moved slightly to 126 as the number of deaths rose to 90. Since March 2020, 5,127 positive cases have been reported including 4,910 recoveries.
Seven county residents are currently hospitalized.
Of the 127 active cases, 24 are considered to be breakthrough at this time, with five patients receiving the Janssen vaccine, 16 receiving Moderna and three receiving Pfizer.
At USD 253, two new positives were reported for district staff — on at the PK-5 level and one at the grades 6-12 level. Six students tested positive with three in grades PK-5 and three in the secondary buildings.
One new staff quarantine was reported.
School exposures led to 12 students in home quarantine in the lower grades and four in grades 6-12. Eleven students in PK-5 and seven in grades 6-12 were in modified Test-to-Learn quarantine. Fifteen vaccinated secondary students were able to return to class after exposure.
On Thursday, Newman Regional Health reported a slight increase in available beds with the release of its weekly COVID-19 dashboard.
The hospital had an average of 21 hospitalized patients — both with and without COVID-19 — between Sept. 15 - 21. During that time, 19 patients were in non-ICU beds and two patients were in ICU beds. That left four available beds left for other patients, which was an increase of two beds from the previous week.
The hospital reported a daily average of eight positive COVID-19 cases including two patients in Express Care, two in the emergency room, three in-patients and one in the ICU.
Out of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients between July 1 - Sept. 21, 32 have been unvaccinated and two have been vaccinated.
The average wait time for transfers also improved.
The shortest wait time for transfers was one hour and the longest was 22 hours, with a median wait time of one hour, three minutes.
(1) comment
We aren't out of this yet. Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Keep socially distanced. Get your vaccine if and when you're eligible.
