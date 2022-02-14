OSAGE CITY - Juanita M.
Kolbaba, 89, passed away Sunday,
February 6, 2022 at Newman
Regional Health in Emporia.
Juanita M. Hogan was born
June 15, 1932 in Osage City, the
daughter of Thomas Burton and
Lillion (Bergstrom) Hogan.
She was joined in marriage to
John Henry Kolbaba on October
3, 1950 in Osage City. To this
union, three children were born
Debra, Kathy and Steven.
Juanita loved to travel and in her earlier years she would
visit New York and Pennsylvania annually. She especially
enjoyed traveling by train, enjoying the sights and scenery
they provide. She enjoyed trips out of town and loved to
be with family as they all experienced the world together.
Family meant everything to her and she always wanted to
know how her grandchildren were doing. Juanita loved
animals, especially dogs, as she always had one by her side.
Juanita retired from Hallmark Cards and spent her years
after helping others anywhere she could. She worked for the
school district and for COF Training Services in Osage City.
She was a kind soul that would love anyone in need.
She will be forever remembered by her two daughters,
Debra (Vernon) Price of Emporia and Kathy (Robert) Ayers
of Osage City; a brother, Eddie (Nellie) Hogan of Topeka;
eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; a husband,
John Henry Kolbaba; a son, Steven R. Kolbaba; a grandson,
Hunter Ayers and two brothers, Russell and Thomas Hogan.
Cremation is planned and a memorial service to be
planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be
made to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in
care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage
City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.