Juanita M. Kolbaba

OSAGE CITY - Juanita M.

Kolbaba, 89, passed away Sunday,

February 6, 2022 at Newman

Regional Health in Emporia.

Juanita M. Hogan was born

June 15, 1932 in Osage City, the

daughter of Thomas Burton and

Lillion (Bergstrom) Hogan.

She was joined in marriage to

John Henry Kolbaba on October

3, 1950 in Osage City. To this

union, three children were born

Debra, Kathy and Steven.

Juanita loved to travel and in her earlier years she would

visit New York and Pennsylvania annually. She especially

enjoyed traveling by train, enjoying the sights and scenery

they provide. She enjoyed trips out of town and loved to

be with family as they all experienced the world together.

Family meant everything to her and she always wanted to

know how her grandchildren were doing. Juanita loved

animals, especially dogs, as she always had one by her side.

Juanita retired from Hallmark Cards and spent her years

after helping others anywhere she could. She worked for the

school district and for COF Training Services in Osage City.

She was a kind soul that would love anyone in need.

She will be forever remembered by her two daughters,

Debra (Vernon) Price of Emporia and Kathy (Robert) Ayers

of Osage City; a brother, Eddie (Nellie) Hogan of Topeka;

eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; a husband,

John Henry Kolbaba; a son, Steven R. Kolbaba; a grandson,

Hunter Ayers and two brothers, Russell and Thomas Hogan.

Cremation is planned and a memorial service to be

planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be

made to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in

care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage

City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at

Vanarsdalefs.com.

