Emporia State men’s basketball has added three new assistants to its coaching staff.
"We would like to welcome Tyler Long and Maurice Jackson to our staff and welcome home Justin Tucek," said Hornet head coach Craig Doty in a written release. “These guys are relationship-focused, high-energy and student-centered. The impact they'll make on our student-athletes and university will be immense."
Tucek was the head student assistant for Emporia State during the 2018-20 season and spent last year as a graduate assistant at Northwestern State in Louisiana.
Long comes to Emporia State from Central Missouri, where he worked as a student and graduate assistant for five seasons.
Jackson was the starting point guard for Doty’s 2016 national championship team at Graceland and was the 2018-19 Senior Athlete of the Year at that school.
"We love our staff additions. We value trust and office culture. I have a multi-year relationship with all three," Doty said. "All three coaches are really good coaching on the floor and will be big time recruiters."
