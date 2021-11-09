As Emporia Lions Club began the 21st century, they participated in a new project. During 2001-02 Emporia Lions received a $28,875 grant from Lions Club International Foundation to build a Habitat for Humanity House. Emporia Noon Lions Club and Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity each contributed $5,000. Members from Emporia, Reading, Twin Cities and Olpe Lions Clubs all volunteered hours of work in the construction of the home.
Also, the Emporia Lions sponsored the Kansas Lions Mobile Screening Unit at the Lyon County Fair, offering free sight, hearing, blood pressure and diabetes testing. the Vision Screener tests children from six months of age to preschool as well as adults. The Vision Screener detects serious eye diseases and problems. Results are given to each person tested so that they may take them to their medical professional. The tests are free of charge.
The main fundraiser during the early 2000s was the March biscuits and gravy breakfast. With money raised, the club sponsored a high school student to the Kansas Band, as well as students to Girls State, Boys State, Junior Leadership Training and a week at Camp Wood.
Lions continued to provide funds for eye care and collected thousands of eyeglasses for distribution to the needy. Lions also sponsored two baseball/softball teams and contributed to Christmas in April. Lions also contributed to the new exhibit case for the Emporia Public Library, donated money to the Girl Scout building, and purchased a new vision-screening machine for Lyon County Health Department.
A District convention was held at Emporia’s Ramada Inn in February 2004. Lions International Director Dave Roberts participated in a conference forum and met with the Council of Governors.
Lion presidents during the early 2000s were Ken Wold (2000-01), Dave Eldridge (2001-02), Frank Malambri (2002-03), Gary Post (2003-04), and Jennifer Baldwin (2004-06).
