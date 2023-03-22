More changes are coming to Dynamic Discs, with the exit of longtime events coodinator Doug Bjerkaas.
Bjerkaas announced in a blog post to Dynamic Discs' web site Wednesday that he will be taking a "director-level" position with the PDGA beginning April 1.
"It is with bittersweet emotions that I am announcing my run with Dynamic Discs is coming to an end," he wrote. "On April 1st, I have the privilege and honor of working for the PDGA. Working for the sanctioning body of the sport I love is an exciting opportunity. The Director-level position I will be assuming will allow me to work with the outstanding team of PDGA employees, the PDGA Board of Directors, and many of my fellow PDGA members, to help shape the future of major PDGA events. This collaborative effort will further the growth of disc golf and continue to increase professionalism in our events. In addition, this new position provides me with the perfect platform to grow the sport of disc golf in an area I have been very close to; competitive disc golf."
Bjerkaas said he first met Dynamic Discs founder Jeremy Rusco at the 23rd annual Frontier Open in Hays in Sept. 2007. He lauded their budding friendship and Rusco's primary sponsorship of a small women's event Bjerkaas started, which grew over time.
"In the fall of 2015, Jeremy sought someone to be the Tournament Director for the Dynamic Discs events hosted in Emporia," he said. "Again, I was fortunate that he called me. After a few phone calls with Jeremy and the ability to continue my primary job remotely, my wife and I relocated to Emporia. I became the part-time Events Coordinator at Dynamic Discs in January 2016."
Bjerkaas said his time with Dynamic Discs has been a "rollercoaster ride" where the "excitement never really slowed down."
"From running the annual PDGA National Tour Glass Blown Opens, a few DGPT editions of the Dynamic Discs Open, three PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships, two PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships, and countless other events, my experience as a tournament director grew," he said. "Dynamic Discs also grew rapidly, creating an opportunity to add to my responsibilities. Over the last seven-plus years, my position evolved into a full-time role that included the duties of community relations, special projects, and human resources. In the fall of 2021, I was named the company's president. I have spent the last year and a half leading the organization through many significant changes, including the recent merger/acquisition of Dynamic Discs by the House of Discs. This acquisition will be fantastic for Dynamic Discs and the other brands in the House of Discs. The future is bright as Dynamic Discs heads into a new era that the recent explosive growth in our sport has jumpstarted."
Bjerkaas said Dynamic Discs is in an "excellent position to continue flourishing with several rock star leaders and employees leading the way," as he takes this opportunity.
"Thank you all for allowing me the opportunity to do what I have done and what I will do in the future," he said. "It is crazy to think that without all the disc golfers that make our sport so great, I would have nothing to do."
Rusco said he was happy to see Bjerkaas's success but sad to see him leave.
"Doug’s letter sums up our history together as friends and co-workers," he wrote. "Doug has been a critical part of our purpose at Dynamic Discs: to 'Enrich Lives Through Disc Golf.' I know he will continue enriching lives through disc golf in his new role with the PDGA. Doug, THANK YOU, for the many years and outstanding leadership with Dynamic Discs!'"
Rusco said Bjerkaas's departure will leave "a void in the top leadership role at Dynamic Discs."
"We are currently working on the adjustment of our organizational chart and will be announcing a new lead executive in the coming months," he said. "In the interim, I know that our organization is positioned with high-character leadership, and will continue to excel working as a collective group."
