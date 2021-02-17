Tyson Foods says a water line break at the Emporia Cold Storage facility, Tuesday afternoon, "had no adverse effect" on plant operations.
The Gazette was first alerted to the water line break Wednesday morning after a video showing water pouring out of the building. The video was shot from the West Hills Mobile Home Park, which is located to the west of Tyson's property.
The Emporia Cold Storage building is no longer is use, as the facility was shut down in Oct. 2020.
"Due to extremely cold temperatures, Tyson Foods had a water line break outside our plant in Emporia, Kansas, Tuesday," Kelly Hellbusch, Crisis Communications representative for Tyson, said in an email. "The line was quickly shut off. This part of the facility is separate from our operations, and the leak had no adverse effect on the plant."
The water traveled across the lot and into the street at the adjoining property where the mobile home park is located.
