Emporia High’s doubles team of Koey Keough and Alejandrina Herrarte found itself in the third-place match in the Spartans’ season opening meet on Thursday evening.
Unfortunately their opponent ended up being E-High’s other doubles pair of Sophia Seeley and Alyssa Dix.
It was 2018 state qualifier Keough and her partner that came away the winner, 8-3, but the Spartans’ doubles play allowed them to finish third as a team in the girls tennis team’s season debut.
Keough and Herrarte breezed through the second doubles team from Shawnee Heights and the lead duo from Wichita Classical before falling just short (8-6) to Andover Central’s number two team. That placed the second-ranked pair in the meet against their classmates.
It was a strong start to the day that put Seeley and Dix in contention, as they defeated Topeka High’s top doubles pair of Christina De La Isla and Daylynn Johnson in a tiebreak, 8-7 (5). That success carried them further after defeating Olathe West’s number two doubles team. Andover Central’s lead duo, the top-seeded pair in the meet, handed Seeley and Dix their first loss, 2-8, sending them into the battle with Herrarte and Keough.
In singles play, Kaitlyn Velazquez placed eighth, going 1-2 on the afternoon. She decisively won her first meeting, an 8-0 victory over Ottawa’s Chloe Schulz. She then fell to Olathe West’s Autumn Jones (8-3) and Andover Central’s Reece Solberg (8-6) to end the day.
Emily Leihsing dropped her first two battles, 0-8 to Central’s Grace Schafer and 1-8 against DeSoto’s Hallie Scott.
She then defeated Ottawa’s Christine Sorensen, 8-0, to finish 13th in singles play.
The Spartans’ next competition will come on Sept. 12 at Spring Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.