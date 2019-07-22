Gordon D. Peters of Kansas City, Kansas died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was 69.
He was a conductor for the Santa Fe/BNSF Railroad.
A celebration of life at the family farm in Emporia will be held later this summer. The family has the arrangements.
