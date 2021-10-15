Vivian L. Sexton, daughter of John J. and Esther Dumond Knotts, was born on February 26, 1930 at Hollywood, California and left us on October 9, 2021.
She was married to Donald L. Sexton on September 15, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; and brother, Bill Knotts. Survivors include two sons, Michael L. Sexton (Karen) of Westwood Hills, KS and Mitchell K. Sexton (Gail) of Mandeville, LA; three grandchildren, Katie Jones, Mandeville, LA, Andrew Sexton, Denver, CO and Megan Sexton, Austin, TX; and four great-grandchildren, Noah Jones, Elijah Jones, Vivian Jarvis, and Fin Jarvis; and one brother, Jack Knotts, Eureka, KS.
Vivian graduated from Yates Center, KS High School and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Emporia State University. She taught English and was a high school guidance counselor.
She has been a lifelong member of the Methodist church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Stilwell United Methodist Church.
A reception to honor the life of Vivian will be held on October 23, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the Stilwell United Methodist Church, 19335 Metcalf Avenue, Stilwell, KS.
