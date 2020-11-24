Hays — Different sports have different expectations of what a coach wears on the sideline. Baseball managers wear the same uniform as the players. Football coaches often times have some type of team branded polo or pullover. Basketball coaches are usually dressed in suits.
But a Halloween visit led to adding an accessory to the traditional suits worn by the Emporia State men’s basketball staff for Saturday’s game at Fort Hays State.
“My wife and I took our two daughters to athletic director Kent Weiser’s house for trick-or-treating. Kent was a cowboy wearing a hat and a mask,” said Emporia State head coach Craig Doty. “Kent looked really good and it sparked the idea for us to wear cowboy hats on the sidelines during select games this season.”
There was no indication of anything different during the pregame warmups. However, when the team and coaches returned to the court about two minutes before tipoff, the entire coaching staff was sporting black cowboy hats.
“We need to wear masks when we coach this season to be responsible and protect ourselves and others during the pandemic,” said Doty. “So we decided to take it a step further and, with the inspiration and blessing of our athletic director, we decided to wear cowboy hats. After a quick trip to Jim’s Cowboy Shop in Emporia we were all set.”
Doty, assistant coaches Evan Lavery, Justin Harley and Brandon Gossett along with student assistants Broderick Stewart, Skyler Douglas and Nate Shadoin sported black cowboy hats in addition to the required masks for COVID protocol throughout the entire 68-66 Emporia State win over Fort Hays State.
“This wasn’t an impulsive move. As good as Kent looked on Halloween, it took me a couple weeks to make the decision,” said Doty. “I was born and raised on a corn and soybean farm in South Dakota, but it wasn’t a ranch. My family and the area farmers didn’t wear cowboy hats. I am happy we decided to wear them during Saturday’s game. It put a smile on the faces of many people and that’s exactly what is needed during these difficult times as we have all endured a lot throughout the challenging year of 2020.”
With the win the Hornets opened MIAA play with two road wins for just the second time in school history. They will have a chance to go 3-0 on the road on Saturday, November 28 when they are scheduled to travel to Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla.
