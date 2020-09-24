Hartford — The Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge in Coffey County announced, Tuesday, opportunities for cooperative farming to members of the farming community beginning next year.
“Cooperative farming is an important part of the Refuge’s management, as it provides food for migrating waterfowl and other wildlife, while supporting the rich agricultural heritage of the region,” said Refuge Manager Jack Bohannan in a written release.
According to Bohannan, there are 697.4 acres of suitable farm ground available at the refuge for cash rent. The Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuse plans to offer this farmland in three units through cooperative farming agreements.
“These contracts will be awarded by the Refuge through a competitive bid process,” Bohannan said.
There are some requirements for these cooperative farming opportunities.
“National Wildlife Refuges offer cooperative farming opportunities to provide benefits to both wildlife and to the people in the community,” Bohannan said. To support wildlife conservation there are certain requirements for farming on the Refuge which include: seeds planted on the Refuge are required to be non-GMO as indicated by the seed supplier and free of seed treatments that include neonicotinoids.”
For a copy of the “Cooperative Farming Conditions,” contact Bohannan.
The refuge will accept sealed bids until 9 a.m. Oct. 22. At that time, bids will be opened to award the contract to the highest bidder.
The bid opening will be held at the Refuge office at 530 W. Maple Ave., Hartford, and is open to the public. Contact Bohannan for information about the cooperative farming program or to obtain a bid package at 620-203-1470.
Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge is one of 560 units of the National Wildlife Refuge System, the nation’s premier network of lands managed for fish and wildlife conservation. Many units of the National Refuge System, including the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge, work closely with local agricultural producers to provide crop share opportunities that support both agricultural and wildlife conservation needs.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect, and enhance fish, wildlife, plants, and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service.
For more information on the work the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is doing, visit www.fws.gov/mountain-prairie, or connect with them on social media at www.facebook.com/USFWSMountainPrairie, http://twitter.com/USFWSMtnPrairie, www.youtube.com/usfws and www.flickr.com/photos/usfwsmtnprairie.
