Special to The Gazette
Emporia has been awarded $300,000 for a 2023-24 surface preservation project on U.S. Highway 50, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday.
The funding is awarded as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program.
“Through our bipartisan transportation plan, we are committed to preserving and improving Kansas’s highways by investing transportation dollars in the projects they were intended for,” Kelly said in a written release. “By working with local leaders to address transportation challenges and strengthen our state’s roadway system, we will create jobs and business opportunities now and for future generations.”
Highway Infrastructure Program funds coming to Kansas enabled this round of CCLIP funds to increase from $18 million to $23 million for use in fiscal years 2022-2024. A City Connecting Link is any routing of the State Highway System located within the corporate limits of a city.
Demand for CCLIP funding was high with cities having dealt with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. KDOT received 61 applications requesting $37 million in funding towards $47 million in total construction.
“The CCLIP program is another way KDOT partners with communities to provide more options and help solve transportation problems,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “CCLIP projects help cities improve safety and contribute to economic growth and vitality.”
Under the CCLIP, a city is required to contribute up to 25% of the project cost based on its population, though some cities contribute significantly more. Cities under 2,500 in population are not required to provide a match.
CCLIP projects fit into one of three categories:
Surface Preservation – SP projects involve maintenance work such as resurfacing and are funded up to $300,000 per project.
Pavement Restoration – PR projects are funded up to $1 million and typically involve full-depth pavement replacement without changes to the overall geometric characteristics and may also address drainage issues.
Geometric Improvement – GI projects address geometric issues such as adding turn lanes, improving intersections or modifying the lane configuration and are funded up to $1 million per project.
For each project — the city, highway, category and amount awarded include:
FairviewU.S. 36 Geometric Improvement $2,000,000
Centralia K-9 Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
Emporia U.S. 50 Surface Preservation $300,000
Horton U.S. 73 Surface Preservation $300,000
St. Marys K-63 Surface Preservation $300,000
Atchison K-7 Surface Preservation $300,000
Manhattan K-18 Surface Preservation $300,000
Cawker City U.S. 24 Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
Abilene K-15 Surface Preservation $300,000
Clay Center K-15 Surface Preservation $600,000
Concordia K-9 Surface Preservation $300,000
McPherson U.S. 81B Surface Preservation $300,000
Council Grove U.S. 56 Surface Preservation $300,000
Ellsworth K-14 Surface Preservation $600,000
Colby U.S. 24 Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
Stockton U.S. 24 Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
Baxter Springs U.S. 69A Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
Parsons U.S. 59 Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
Independence U.S. 75 Surface Preservation $300,000
Independence U.S. 75 Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
Hoisington K-4 Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
Belle Plaine K-55 Pavement Restoration $2,000,000
Augusta U.S. 54 Surface Preservation $300,000
Larned K-19 Surface Preservation $300,000
Kingman U.S. 54 Pavement Restoration $1,000,000
Lyons U.S. 56 Surface Preservation $300,000
El Dorado U.S. 77 Surface Preservation $300,000
Hutchinson K-61 Surface Preservation $300,000
Wellington U.S. 160 Surface Preservation $300,000
Newton K-15 Surface Preservation $300,000
Winfield U.S. 77 Surface Preservation $300,000
Great Bend K-96 Surface Preservation $300,000
Garden City K-156 Geometric Improvement $1,000,000
Ness City K-96 Pavement Restoration $750,000
Cimarron K-23 Surface Preservation $600,000
Leoti K-25 Pavement Restoration $500,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.