The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on two local men who are accused of aggravated robbery.
Nineteen-year-old Mikkel McCray has brown eyes and black hair that is possibly braided. He has an active warrant for aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Calvin Cruse, 18, has blue eyes and brown hair that is also possibly braided. He has two active warrants for aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with a bond revocation warrant.
According to a complaint filed with Lyon County District Court, Cruse and McCray, along with Elssy America Cervantes and Antonio Brown, are accused of pulling Alejandro Uribe from a vehicle on June 19 at 822 Merchant St. The Lyon County Attorney’s Office said Cruse, Brown or McCray pointed knives at Uribe, removed a wallet, a cell phone and a set a keys from his person.
Cervantes is accused of picking up Uribe and driving him to the location. Both Brown and Cervantes are out on bond.
If you have information about these individuals, you can submit an anonymous tip to Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273, using the P3 smartphone tip app or the P3 web site at www.p3tips.com. If your anonymous tip leads to the successful apprehension of a wanted felon, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
