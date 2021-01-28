The Emporia High girls wrestling team completed its undefeated dual season on Wednesday with a 54-15 victory over Basehor-Linwood, which was ranked fourth in the state.
Because the Bobcats did not have enough wrestlers to fill every weight class, only six matches took place. However, the Spartans won four of them to cap off a 5-0 record in duals this year.
The Spartans will return to the mats on Feb. 13 for their regional tournament, which they will host.
